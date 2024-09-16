A Nigerian man shared what God did for him when assailants attacked him and he escaped unscathed

Sharing the testimony with his fellow brethren during a church service, the man said weapons did not work on him

He said he was shot but the bullets did not penetrate and he was attacked with a machete and he sustained no cuts

A Nigerian man has become a viral sensation because of a testimony he gave in church.

The man attends the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, and he shared what God did for him.

The man said bullets did not work on his body. Photo credit: Various but seen on Truthbetoldblog.

Source: TikTok

In a video circulating on various social media platforms, the man was seen speaking to a large congregation of other Lord's Chosen members.

According to him, God rescued him from attacks by assailants who wanted to take him to a bush.

He claimed one of the assailants used a cutlass on him but he did not sustain any cuts as his body repeled the metal.

He also claimed that another assailant shot him and the bullet could not penetrate his body.

The final part was when he was taken into the bush by the assailants and one of them attempted to slap him.

According to the man, the hand of the person who wanted to slap him hung in the air.

In recent times, many Nigerians have been sharing and recreating videos of testimonies shared at the Lord's Chosen church.

While some said the testimonies were difficult to believe, others said there was nothing God could not do.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to testimony video

@Bello Olarenwaju said:

"If you go buy goods for this kind people shop early morning forget it. Dem know go ever answer you. Na three hours be dere prayer."

@chisom Smart said:

"You better tell us say nah dream be this before we vex now."

Lady and her husband get food in church

In a related story, a lady and her husband were treated to generous portions of jollof rice at a church where they worshipped.

The lady shared a video showing that she and her husband were given five plates of yummy-looking food.

Many social media users asked her to tell them the name of the church so that they too could go and benefit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng