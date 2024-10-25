Lady Doing Teaching Practice Displays Note Student Wrote to Her, Reports Him to School's Principal
A Nigerian lady, @omotanwa000, has shared the note a student wrote to her.
According to the young lady, she had just started her teaching practice in the school.
In a TikTok video, she spread out the note to reveal its content. In the note, the student professed his love for the lady.
He asked her to marry him and even gave her an option. The short note read:
"Aunty I love you.
"Will you marry me?
"Yes/no."
@omotanwa000 revealed she has reported the student's action to the school's principal.
See the letter in her video below:
Mixed reactions trailed the note
Call me_nifemi said:
"Na still same thing me sef de face here 😂especially ss3 girls."
ameen☆♡ said:
"You've just started, be careful tho this is funny."
P A R A G O N said:
"I like it as student don the write letter give every TP students now 😏as we don turn tolotolo do another trend jhoor."
Olamilekan✌️😎 said:
"Make he just reach staff room lasan."
______CHIKADIBIA⭐️🖤 said:
"There’s even an option."
hezzymanny said:
"Na new taker, he wan spend for U."
Verified Alhajikash🇳🇬🔜 said:
"Nah all of u wey they tp them dey write letter to."
Jamjam said:
"YES/NO? No waste hin time abeg."
