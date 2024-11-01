Global site navigation

After Writing IELTS 8 Times, Nigerian Lady Finally Relocates to Canada, Shows off Visa
by  Joseph Omotayo 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who wrote IELTS eight different times before getting her desired score rejoiced as she was granted a visa
  • Immediately after the lady's Canadian visa arrived, she had a quick call with her friends to inform them of the good news
  • After buying all the provisions she needed for her new country, she bade her family and friends goodbyes in an emotional video

A Nigerian lady who finally got her visa request granted made a video to celebrate her success.

After the lady got her visa, she video-called her friends to inform them. She wrote IELTS eight times because her Canadian visa came.

The lady showed off a package containing her passport. Photo source: @temss_k
Source: TikTok

The lady (@temss_k) made market runs to get all the provisions she needed for her new country of residence.

She also had a get-together with her friends to bid them goodbye. Her departure from her family at the airport was emotional.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Segun asked:

"8 times ke? what happened? Why?"

The lady responded:

"To get a high score."

Chichi said:

"Congratulations I’m the next my visa is approved Amen."

akinade145 said:

"I wrote ielts 7 times. Because i kept 6.5 in writing. Finally entered pool in 2019. Enter Canada 2020. Became a citizen last year. The thing really mess up my head o."

OMO ALUBARIKA said:

"Omo Akinyemi. I'm super proud of you go and shine my madam."

beecutie said:

"Congratulations. My family and I is next to be congratulated Amen."

Miz Yaa said:

"Will definitely this sound before this year ends."

user6793469487342 said:

"Wow congratulations,God is too faithful to fail, though it may tarry it must come to pass."

nahnahwithDH said:

"I am learning a skill too.. it’s not easy but I know it will be worth it."

marizhush1 said:

"Congratulations I'm next in Jesus name amen."

Oluwatobiloba️said:

"Congratulations ma’am… no wonder I don’t see you around again."

Laposh said:

"Congratulations sis me and my family is next in Jesus name."

