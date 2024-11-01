After Writing IELTS 8 Times, Nigerian Lady Finally Relocates to Canada, Shows off Visa
- A Nigerian lady who wrote IELTS eight different times before getting her desired score rejoiced as she was granted a visa
- Immediately after the lady's Canadian visa arrived, she had a quick call with her friends to inform them of the good news
- After buying all the provisions she needed for her new country, she bade her family and friends goodbyes in an emotional video
A Nigerian lady who finally got her visa request granted made a video to celebrate her success.
After the lady got her visa, she video-called her friends to inform them. She wrote IELTS eight times because her Canadian visa came.
Writing IELTS in Nigeria
The lady (@temss_k) made market runs to get all the provisions she needed for her new country of residence.
She also had a get-together with her friends to bid them goodbye. Her departure from her family at the airport was emotional.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Segun asked:
"8 times ke? what happened? Why?"
The lady responded:
"To get a high score."
Chichi said:
"Congratulations I’m the next my visa is approved Amen."
akinade145 said:
"I wrote ielts 7 times. Because i kept 6.5 in writing. Finally entered pool in 2019. Enter Canada 2020. Became a citizen last year. The thing really mess up my head o."
OMO ALUBARIKA said:
"Omo Akinyemi. I'm super proud of you go and shine my madam."
beecutie said:
"Congratulations. My family and I is next to be congratulated Amen."
Miz Yaa said:
"Will definitely this sound before this year ends."
user6793469487342 said:
"Wow congratulations,God is too faithful to fail, though it may tarry it must come to pass."
nahnahwithDH said:
"I am learning a skill too.. it’s not easy but I know it will be worth it."
marizhush1 said:
"Congratulations I'm next in Jesus name amen."
Oluwatobiloba️said:
"Congratulations ma’am… no wonder I don’t see you around again."
Laposh said:
"Congratulations sis me and my family is next in Jesus name."
Lady got American visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video documenting a Nigerian lady's relocation journey to the United States went viral.
The clip captured the moment she finally achieved her long-held dream of leaving Nigeria behind and starting anew in America.
