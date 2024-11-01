A Nigerian lady who wrote IELTS eight different times before getting her desired score rejoiced as she was granted a visa

Immediately after the lady's Canadian visa arrived, she had a quick call with her friends to inform them of the good news

After buying all the provisions she needed for her new country, she bade her family and friends goodbyes in an emotional video

A Nigerian lady who finally got her visa request granted made a video to celebrate her success.

After the lady got her visa, she video-called her friends to inform them. She wrote IELTS eight times because her Canadian visa came.

The lady showed off a package containing her passport. Photo source: @temss_k

Writing IELTS in Nigeria

The lady (@temss_k) made market runs to get all the provisions she needed for her new country of residence.

She also had a get-together with her friends to bid them goodbye. Her departure from her family at the airport was emotional.

