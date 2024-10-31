An exceptionally beautiful lady has come online to celebrate after bagging a degree in medical radiography

The lady took to TikTok to share her success story with her followers after she became a radiographer

The photos she shared caught the attention of netizens who rushed to the comment section to praise her

A beautiful lady is trending on TikTok after she inspired people with her success story.

The elegant lady has successfully graduated from school and she shared a post to mark the significant life event.

Lady with great beauty graduates from school. Photo credit: TikTok/@prissy_sc.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, Prissy, she graduated as a medical radiographer.

She wrote on TikTok:

"I did that. The latest radiographer. Congratulations to me."

The photos she posted got a lot of congratulatory messages from her followers.

In the comment section of the post, the lady said while in school, she changed her course from anatomy to radiography.

Her words:

"I actually switched from Anatomy to Radiography funny enough. The first advice is that nothing is impossible as long as you put your mind to it."

Reactions as lady graduates as a radiographer

@maryjane said:

"I'm an upcoming Radiographer too."

@LifeofJola said:

"You're the popular Radiographer on NAURADSA TV. You're so Prettyyy. I'm also a Radiography student."

@Fav_øur said:

"Congrats mami. Wanna switch from anatomy to radiography, any advice?"

@Mayowa said:

"Congratulations. Your dress is gorgeous."

@Thebigzoa said:

"Congratulations. To be honest, these pics are so clean. Saved as an inspo for mine....Who is your photographer 📸 please?"

@Chika Bernice said:

"Congratulations...we look alike in the first slide,or is it just my eyes."

@B said:

"Congratulations. I’m a student radiographer too."

@OlaMma said:

"Academic validation is sweet like mad! Congratulations girl!|

@Annie said:

"Congratulations baby, this is my dream course ooo am so happy for you."

Source: Legit.ng