A Nigerian girl took the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and posted her result on Facebook

Her intention is to study law, and she has wondered if her West African Examination Council (WAEC) result was good enough

Her result showed that she registered for nine subjects and was able to pass two of them with A1

A candidate in the 2024 WAEC examination has checked her result.

After seeing how she performed in the 2024 WASSCE, she decided to share it online.

In a Facebook post, Bassey Esther Samuel asked if her WAEC result was good enough to get her admission.

Esther indicated that she intended to study law at university, wondering if her results would guarantee her the dream course.

She asked:

"I hope it is good for law?"

A closer look at her WAEC result showed she passed five subjects with a B while she scored one credit in the English language.

Esther also got an A1 in both civic education and tourism.

In response to Esther's question, many people in the Facebook group told her she obtained a very good result.

One comment indicated that her WAEC was good but maintained that her performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) administered by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) would also play an important role in determining whether she would get admission or not.

Reactions as student shares her WAEC result

Ovin's Ewara said:

"Esther you have a very good result oooo...... Jesus!"

Mhiz Kenzy commented:

"ES Ther wow... Urs is super great... Nice one sis."

T.J Media said:

"Yes. But it's your jamb that truly matters."

Je Wel said:

"You are good to go dear."

