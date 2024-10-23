A lady has thanked her mother for being there for her financially when she was at the university studying law

A lady has publicly praised her mother who stood by her when she was in school.

In a heartwarming video, the lady said her mother was always sending her money for upkeep in school.

According to @thereal_cosmo, she was always billing her mother, and the woman had always come through for her.

She noted that her bank transaction history was filled with her mother's name because she was always sending money to her.

Her video went viral and attracted many comments with a lot of people praising her mother.

The lady captioned the video:

"If you check my transaction history, my mother's name is full there. That woman chops billing, and she does it without complaining."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady praises her mother

@Amone said:

"God bless our mums."

@quin ødun ølà1 said:

"Our lawyer. Only the outfit would tell. Very cuprate very demure."

@user6785306982177ammaCruz said:

"She will surely eat the fruit of her labour."

@young lee said:

"God bless her real big, we love mum."

@BIGSALLY22

"Congratulations darling! May she live long in good health and eat the fruit of all her labour Jesus name."

@ZubexCollection said:

"Congratulations… Having supportive parents is the best that can happen to someone."

@Vera Adakole said:

"Congratulations. She will eat the fruit of her labour."

@favourifeanyi399 said:

"God will continue to bless her and keep her so that she will eat the fruit of labour in good health."

