Star boy Jedidiah Ekong, who had an impressive outing at JAMB’s UTME with a score of 358, showed his SAT Score that moved people

In the short video, Ekong scored 1490 with 700 in the reading and writing section, as well as a brilliant result in Mathematics, having scored 790

The boy who celebrated her sister in several videos on TikTok also had straight A’s in his Cambridge exam

Jedidiah Ekong, a star student who made headlines with his remarkable JAMB UTME score of 358, has once again wowed people with his academic achievements.

In a recent video, Ekong revealed his SAT score of 1490, including an impressive 700 in the Reading and Writing section and an outstanding 790 in Mathematics.

Nigerian student impresses with SAT score. Photo credit: @re_joice

Source: TikTok

Nigerian student SAT score impresses

Ekong, who has also celebrated his sister in multiple TikTok videos, continues to shine academically.

He achieved straight A's in his Cambridge exams, further solidifying his status as an exceptional student. The video was posted by @re_joice.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Valerie said:

“Hope he's going out to study oo.”

Rejoice wrote:

“He wanted between 1500-1600 so he’s not even that happy.”

Praise Solomon commented:

“May God continue to bless him ND give him wisdom knowledge and understanding.”

Irom Ajah:

“1490 is wilddddd damnnn!!”

YourBabe'sSidechick:

“You cookeddddd.”

Dee847:

“Congrats, make my popsi no sha see am.”

Cherish:

“You are HIM.”

Mma Vivian Japh-Ihed:

“Congratulations Jedi. We r so proud of you.”

Smart9584:

“Big move congrats.”

User837483874838282:

“Did you use Obaks Academy?”

Oyinade:

“Congratulations!”

Maryjane Ojikpong:

“Emphasis on the gifted.”

PA Alex001

“790 in SAT Math? Abeg na truly gifted.”

SugasSugar:

“Hiii @Jedi mind sharing tips? Congratulations!”

User8384673838838:

“Def.not the love of your life odogwu.”

Robert_simon:

“Respect, you got some potential don’t waste it……I GAT SOME FOR YOU HMU RN.”

Thatgirl _kayy:

“He's a star!! My mom shouldn't see this video please.”

Joel:

“1490 in SAT and in the 97th percentile? Your brother's score is higher than 97% of the SAT takers. Omo.”

Rejoice:

“99th percentile in maths, the boy is not playing.”

Mbk_Fr:

“Bros parents are probably on cloud 9.”

Wh0iseli0:

“Am I a spoon.”

Amaya:

‘Wow what kind of sorcery is this?”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Leyla Caybasi, has brought honour and pride to her school and put the country on the global map.

Student clears his Cambridge exam with straight A1's

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian teenager, Ekong Jedidiah, has gained people’s attention for his outstanding academic achievements.

Jedidiah, a brilliant student, sat for the Cambridge Assessment International Education and achieved straight A1's.

His impressive performance included top grades in Mathematics, English Language, Additional Mathematics, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng