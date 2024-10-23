A Nigerian lady has finally graduated from school and she has thrown a party online to celebrate

The lady attended a polytechnic and graduated with a Higher National Diploma (HND) after completing her studies

She was spotted as she happily posed for photographs apparently to keep memories of the day she finished school

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a Nigerian lady who just graduated from school.

A video she posted on TikTok shows that she graduated from a polytechnic.

The lady graduated with a HND. Photo credit: TikTok/@lilr.ossy.

In a video shared by @lilr.ossy, her joy knew no bounds as evidenced by the way she was posing for photographs.

She said she bagged a Higher National Diploma (HND) after completing her studies at the school.

She, however, did not mention her course of study or the name of the school where she graduated from.

She captioned the video:

"HND bagged."

Reactions as lady graduates with HND

@Tolani said:

"Please post the pics. I love the style or make a video for me please."

@olokoobaabdulwasi said:

"Like HND in poly?"

@Jay said:

"Na you be the first HND graduate I dey see weh get levels."

@asake said:

"Thanks for making we poly students proud."

@TEMI said:

"Congratulations dear, don't mind the haters. My salary go pay three Bsc holders sef. Make una dey calm down. Na by grace no be by Bsc or HND."

@Jhoyrian Ice591 asked:

"Please which poly in Lagos can I go for part-time HND….. (sat/sun) aside from Laspotech pls?"

@steeze said:

"I did HND too, same course proud of you dear, 50k for you drop ACC."

@Priceless Mariam said:

"Na lack of funds make many of us dey poly. No be say we no get wetin e take to go university."

Lady graduates with OND

In a related story, a Nigerian lady is now a holder of the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and the achievement has gladdened her heart.

As soon as she was done with her final examination, she took to TikTok, where she posted a video to celebrate.

Many people who saw the video showered her with congratulatory messages after it went viral on the platform.

