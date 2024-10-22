A Nigerian man who started his fish pond just for fun has expanded the business after discovering there is profit in it

The man said he started with only 100 fingerlings but he now owns a pond which can hold 7000 fingerlings

According to the video, the man is able to generate millions in revenue from the fish pond at the back of his house

A Nigerian man who started a small fish pond has now expanded it.

The man said he started with a few fingerlings but the business has now grown bigger.

The man started his fish pond with only 100 fish. Photo credit: TikTok/Chidera Nwafor Films.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by Chidera Nwafor Films, the man said he discovered there is profit in the business.

He stated that he opened the small pond with 100 fingerlings and he later sold some of them when they grew.

Now, he has expanded the pond and it is now capable of holding 7000 fingerlings.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man's fish farm

@Chene’s concept said:

"We have a fish pond but ours is not working."

@JustforFun said:

"I need someone who can set this up in Owerri."

@brosjet said:

"Fish farming is not all about online words oh. I say make I still inform una."

@Mr D said:

"You are an inspiration bro!"

@Black diamond said:

"I will do this business too when I have space. I have the idea because I have worked in a fish pond before."

@oil said:

"Sir please teach me. I'm so interested."

@jullie said:

"The house and its environs will always smell, especially when they are changing the water in the pond."

@Arry Chris said:

"I get empty land na to see who go run am with sincerity for me."

@puyol005 said:

"The good thing about the location is the water can easily be disposed of."

Lady displays albino catfish

Meanwhile, a lady who is a fish farmer finds out that one of her fish has a different colour from the rest on the farm.

The fish has come to be known as the albino fish, and the lady said she is not eating or selling it to anyone.

Even when someone offered to buy the special fish for N2 million, the lady declined to sell it to the curator.

Source: Legit.ng