A lucky lady who is a fish farmer found out that one of her fish had a different colour from the rest on the farm

The fish has come to be known as the albino fish, and the lady said she is not eating or selling it to anyone

Even when someone offered to buy the special fish for N2 million, the lady declined to sell it to the curator

A Nigerian lady who is a fish farmer discovered that one of her fish looked special from the rest.

She has posted a video of the special catfish to show her followers the colour, which makes it stand out from its peers.

Someone has offered to pay N2 million for the special fish. Photo credit: TikTok/mamijo farms.

The fish, which is now known as the albino fish, was found in Mamijo Farms, a catfish-rearing facility.

In a TikTok video, the owner of the fish lifted it up and said she was not going to eat or sell it.

Someone in the comment section of the video offered her N2 million for the catfish, but she refused to accept the money.

She insisted that she was keeping the special fish as a pet. There are other catfishes with the same albino colour seen in the video.

Reactions as lady shows off an albino catfish

@jayreal914 said:

"I will pay N2 million naira for the albino fish."

@brawwnsugar said:

"You dey keep pepper soup as pet."

@Esibibi said:

"Its beautiful."

@nana asked:

"Does your next of kin get to keep it?"

@Diamond said:

"You should breed more of them, create their own pond. it will be beautiful."

@georgian854 remarked:

"They can only live for 5 to 6 years."

@lonerangerhussein said:

"Justice for the black ones."

@adekunledavid572 asked:

"Please can do some research? We will just study the fish, nothing more."

