A Nigerian man has successfully refurbished an old Peugeot 504 car and turned it into a nice car for himself

The man made a post on TikTok noting that when he picked the car, it was looking old and totally unkempt

He has completed work on the car, but he said the mechanic first disappeared with it but used the police to retrieve it

A Nigerian man was seen with his classic Peugeot 504 car which used to be very popular among the rich.

Only a few people now drives the car and the man is one of those who still owns it in the country.

The man said he was able to refurbish the car. Photo credit: TikTok/@justninjaboii.

Source: TikTok

He made a post on TikTok to show off the car and to tell netizens how he refurbished it.

In the post by @justninjaboii, the man said when he picked the car, it was not as beautiful as it is presently.

The car was seen looking dirty on both the inside and the outside. But it has been transformed completely.

However, the man nearly lost the car as the mechanic he took it to ran away with it and he had to involve the police to retrieve it.

The car now looks very neat and presentable. A lot of people confessed that they love it.

See some reactions below:

@BLACK ADUOS said:

"Vintage cars are always my type, getting one soon…..live a simple life and a low key life."

@Baba iya yin said:

"If you look am fast e resemble Camaro."

@Pluto_762 said:

"I go con buy car 200k use 3million rebuild am."

@Phebe said:

"Make I just get small 100k. I go buy tortoise car."

@Obianujunwa asked:

"This car Dey move atall."

@Sahshimonkey asked:

"How much is this kinda vintage and where can I get a prefect working one?"

@King said:

"I would give 10 million for that car."

@antidote said:

"Honestly I don’t even fancy what y’all ride these days I want to get an old looking car, put some v8 engine in it and some lights on the roof, tint it with some glide and rims, under light, and drive."

Source: Legit.ng