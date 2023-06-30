Waziri Oluwatomi Ahmed was not born blind. In fact, he lived a normal life just like every other child and young man. However, tragedy struck when he was 27 and he was shot in the face by armed robbers.

This happened in 2019 and from then on, Waziri lost his sight and some teeth. By then, he had already graduated from the Kogi State University.

But despite his blindness, Waziri has refused to give up on himself as he can do so many things that people with sight can do.

Waziri became blind four years ago after he was attacked by armed robbers. Photo credit: Waziri Oluwatomi Ahmed.

Waziri's educational background

In an interview, Waziri revealed that he is a university graduate. His words:

"My name is Waziri Oluwatomi Ahmed. But people know me as Tomi Waziri, the Illuminator. I studied at Kogi State University. I'm also a counsellor, a mental health counsellor. I bagged my certificate after I became blind."

How Waziri became blind

It all happened in 2019 when he was driving and he was accosted by armed pickpockets who demanded his phone from him.

He narrated the story to Legit.ng:

"I became a blind person four years ago. I became blind at the age of 27. How it happened was that I was driving and hustling. I have always loved to do business as an entrepreneur. So I started driving to save money. Unfortunately for me, on September 12, 2019, I was attacked by two young armed robbers. I was shot in the face. How it happened was that I picked up a passenger, and we were waylaid by these two young armed robbers. They asked for my phone, but I guess the young man wasn't patient. I picked up my phone and I reached out to him, and he shot at me. Luckily for me, I was shot with a local gun. It damaged my eyes, and my teeth got broken as well."

Waziri was depressed after he became blind

After the incident that left him with a permanent scar, Waziri told Legit.ng that he became terribly depressed as it was hard to take.

He, however, managed to put himself together and decided to still be useful for himself and his family. Narrating what happened afterwards, Waziri said:

"I remember when I became blind, I decided to go to the blind school at Oshodi. That was after I was able to overcome depression because I was depressed when I lost my sight, but I was able to overcome depression. I never knew blind people use smartphones and laptops. I was in the school, and I was hearing someone using his phone, and I was hearing this voice reading messages, and I was surprised."

Waziri said he became interested and decided to learn it. He said it took him three weeks to learn how to use a smartphone as a blind person.

Waziri told Legit.ng that he does not use a special app on his phone. He said he uses an iPhone, which has an inbuilt voice that helps him use his phone.

Waziri advises disabled people not to give up

Waziri has told people living with any form of disability not to give up on themselves. He said they can still live a normal life to a large extent.

His words:

"My advice for visually impaired people or people living with a disability is that the word disability has ability in it. Disability is not a death sentence. We have persons with disabilities doing great things. As long as there is life, there is hope."

