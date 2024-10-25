Nigerian top videographer Thank God “TG” Omori resurfaced online amid his current health battle

Recall that the multi-award-winning talent opened up on the failure of a kidney transplant and how he was recovering

The cinematographer went on to share pictures of himself and how he was holding on strong

Nigerian top videographer Thank God “TG” Omori has revealed the current stated of his mind as he battles for his health.

The industry talent on the evening of Thursday, October 25, took to his Instagram story to share suave photographs of himself.

TG Omori addressed fans online.

Source: Instagram

TG talked about being active again and living his normal life like a cinematographer.

He wrote:

“God bless the day I touch the camera again.”

He also went on to assure fans and supporters of his comeback as he hoped for the best.

“I thought of you all today, so I took some wallpapers. The darkness will be over soon,” he added.

Legit.ng previously stated that the music producer had an unsuccessful kidney transplant after his brother donated a kidney to help him with renal disease.

Omori announced this last month, shortly after stating that he was going through a difficult period and requesting that Nigerians pray for him.

The cinematographer also stated that he had been to the theatre thrice and was not meant to die.

Omori wrote: “Up and grateful, O Lord. (Sadly, I can’t backflip.) Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes.

“I’m healing now from the stitches of the failed one, I’ll continue the fight. I’ve been on it for the past year or two, and I can’t back down now.

“Love you all so much. Can’t wait to create new, crowded music videos for you all.”

TG Omori also described how his brother donated his kidney to him in order to assist him in surviving his kidney disease.

According to him, his only sibling gave one of his kidneys to offer him a second opportunity in life.

See his new posts below:

TG Omori spoke to his fans on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Why Portable trolled TG Omori

Meanwhile, Legit.ng in another news reported that Portable explained why he chose not to employ the services of TG Omori.

The singer slammed the music video director for billing him N37 million to shoot a video for his new song.

He also released a video to address the feud between him and the music director.

