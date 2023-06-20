A blind man was kicked out of gym after woman accused him of staring at her

He tried to explain that he was blind and had his cane nearby, but she did not believe him

He shared his story on a podcast and TikTok, and said he wished there was more awareness and understanding around disabilities

A blind man has narrated how he was humiliated and asked to leave a gym after a woman accused him of staring at her.

Toby Addison, 21, shared his story on the “Happy Hour Podcast” and on his TikTok account, @blindtobes, where he posts videos about his life as a blind person.

Addison said he was working out at a gym as a guest of a friend when he heard a woman say: “Oh, do you like the view?” He realized she was talking to him and thought he was ogling her.

Addison said:

“Obviously I don’t really know where I’m looking a lot of the time. I was just staring right ahead and unfortunately there was a woman doing some exercises.”

Addison, who is studying psychology and counseling at Chichester University, explained that he was blind and had his cane folded up nearby. But the woman wasn’t having any of it.

She then went to get the manager, who asked Addison to leave the gym. Addison said he felt embarrassed and angry by the incident, News Australia reported.

He said he understood why the woman would have wanted to call him out for making her feel uncomfortable, but he wished she had been more understanding of his situation.

In his words:

“It’s so sad that some women feel uncomfortable or anxious when in the gym because of a small percentage of people who have acted inappropriately. It’s also really sad that awareness around disabilities just isn’t good enough at the minute, and when you mix the two together you make situations like I described way more likely to occur.”

He said he has a good relationship with the staff at his current gym and has not faced any similar problems since then.

