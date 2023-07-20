Two blind men have responded to a tweet asking if it is possible for blind people to see when they sleep and dream

In a video posted on TikTok by the Bethesda Home for the Blind, the two men insist that even blind men dream dreams

But they said instead of seeing physical things as other people, they use feelings, sound and touch to know what they are dreaming about

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Two blind men from the Bethesda Home for the Blind have explained what happens when they dream.

In the video, the two men insist that even blind men dream dreams, but they come slightly differently.

The two blind men say they don't see in their dreams. Photo credit: TikTok/@bethesdahome.

Source: TikTok

While explaining what happens in their dreams, the first blind man who spoke said he was not blind from birth.

How blind people feel when they dream

As such, he said it is possible for him to see things he had seen in the past before he became blind.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The second blind man said he has never seen before and because of this, he is not able to see the things that he dreams about.

He explained that the only way he knows what he is dreaming about is the use of sound. He calls this 'audio dream.'

Man TikTok users have described the disparity as a great mystery.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as blind men explain what if fees to dream dreams

@Obiora Ozi commented:

"In medicine, it is called the visual pathway and auditory pathway. Atleast they teach me this one for school."

@Femi Olarewaju said:

"This is deep and also a mystery."

@Sena_Vocals commented:

"This is beautiful. The second one is magical. Tells you a lot about perception."

@Vocalist Vee said:

"Dreams indeed are just the illusion of things we imagine."

@user5921586021171 commented:

"Thank you for answering that question .. always been shy to ask."

Blind man who can oprate phones

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that there is a blind man from Nigeria who can operate phones.

The man named Waziri Oluwatomi Ahmed became blind after he was shot in the face by armed rubbers.

But he said he overcame the depression of his situation and now can make use of phones.

Source: Legit.ng