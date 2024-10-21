A Nigerian businessman has hinted at dumping Elon Musk's Starlink network for his Airtel 5G router

While lamenting that his Starlink network goes off when it rains, he expressed worry that its subscription price was doubled

The businessman's lamentation about the Starlink network has stirred mixed reactions on social media

Mayor Chikwe Greatness, a Nigerian businessman, has lamented that his Starlink network goes off whenever it rained.

Mayor, who wants to open a church, stated his observation in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 20.

Mayor Chikwe Greatness noticed his Starlink goes off whenever it rained. Photo Credit: Mayor Chikwe Greatness

Mayor faults Starlink's increased subscription price

Mayor also criticised the increment of the subscription price of the Starlink network and compared its speed with his other networks.

A displeased Mayor hinted at returning to his Airtel 5G router. He wrote:

"Once it starts raining this thing goes off! Last month, Musk sent a mail saying he will no longer collect 38k per month effective immediately! The new price regime of 75k per month will be enforced starting this month. 38k x 2 is 76k.

"So we are going to be paying a 2x for something that I can’t really swear that it’s faster than my LTE or 4G and goes off when the weather is breezing😂. Somehow I won’t blame Musk because I think he gets his remittances in dollar too and exchange rate will r@pe him without lubricants if he doesn’t adjust. My only concern is, why a whooping 2x?

"Remember the 20k per month Airtel 5G routers I once advertised here? They are still up and running at that price. It’s time to dust my Airtel router and continue from where I stopped!"

People react to Mayor Chikwe Greatness' lamentation

Golden Allison said:

"Airtel now na 70k."

Ifeanyichukwu Loconso said:

"Which Airtel router you wan dust ?

"The one you sold due to hunger or which one ?

"Na 75k now o."

Darlington Chidiebere Opara said:

"Am using the airtel 5G router and doing 20k monthly. It's perfect here."

Uba Kingsley Oluebube said:

"My leader introduced me to airtel. Later leave airtel run, thank God say I no follow you run because e get the Day I ask you why you opted for Starlink and you no talk better thing. I say make I dey with airtel. We will be glad to have you back. Although airtel 20.0 dey show me shege steady until I returned back to 40.0 mbps na em I get peace of mind."

Ekuma Chimaobi Jeremiah said:

"Una get money for this country ooo, una dey use person monthly salary do sub😂."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had lamented after Starlink increased its monthly subscription price.

Starlink introduces cheaper kit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elon Musk's Starlink had introduced a cheaper kit and a reduced monthly plan in another African country.

To attract price-conscious customers, the Starlink Mini will now sell for $208.38 and have a maximum speed of up to 100mbps.

The internet company’s residential Lite plan would boost competition for subscribers nationwide as users opt for cheaper and faster internet speed. In August 2024, the company introduced a $15 monthly kit rental plan.

