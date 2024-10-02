A Nigerian man shared his views about Elon Musk's Starlink Internet system which many people say is very fast

The man said the cost of a monthly subscription for the Starlink fast satellite internet system was N38,000

He lamented that the cost of a Starlink internet subscription has been increased to N75,000 per month

A Nigerian man has lamented the recent increase in the subscription cost of the Starlink Internet system.

The Starlink Internet system, made by Elon Musk's company, is quite popular in Nigeria.

The man said Starlink increased its monthly subscription price. Photo credit: TikTok/@paschal_mbaka and Getty Images/ Gotham.

In a video, the man, Pascal Mbaka said the Starlink subscription was N38,000.

He noted that the Starlink subscription per month has moved up from N38,000 to N75,000.

Many people who have used Starlink acknowledged it is faster and noted that they love it.

Reactions as man shares his views about Starlink

@Raves said:

"Mtn 5g router too is good, 30k for unlimited."

@sukisuki10$ said:

"I’ve been using Spectranet forever. It’s still 21k. I just renewed sef."

@Chibueze said:

"I no just understand the need for these Routers when I subscribe 50k for 400GB on MTN for 3 Months and e dey reach that 3 months before e go expire."

@collinskay993 said:

"Going through the comment section and it seems like no one has got the MTN Fibre that’s way cheaper and it’s the real definition of unlimited."

@Wrld said:

"What does your iPhone has to do with the router not receiving 5G?"

@Vance01 said:

"My Unlimited na 14k monthly. Na why I deh sleep on TikTok."

@crystalbella440 said:

"I have Airtel. I recharged unlimited this September 11. The thing didn’t last up to 2 weeks. I’m using 4G smart box."

Another Nigerian man installs Starlink

In a related story, a Nigerian man has happily announced becoming the latest owner of Elon Musk's Starlink network.

The excited man showed how he unboxed the network and bade goodbye to GLO, MTN and Airtel.

He offered insights about the Starlink network for those interested in buying one and are asking for the price and how it works.

