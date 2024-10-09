A Nigerian businessman, Mayor Chikwe Greatness, has invited members of the public to be founding members as he announced he would be starting up a church in the country

Mayor explained that his new church would be centred on Jesus and his modest lifestyle and would be devoid of drama, theatrics and complicated theology

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Mayor shared what inspired his new direction and called for support

A crypto trader, Mayor Chikwe Greatness, has announced he would be starting a new church in Nigeria named Holy Spirit Ecumenical Assembly.

Mayor announced his new church plan in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 9 titled, "I AM STARTING A CHURCH, YOU ARE INVITED AS A FOUNDING MEMBER."

Mayor explains his proposed church

Mayor, founder of Code7 Xchange, said his proposed church would be patterned after Jesus and his modest lifestyle.

He explained that it would be devoid of theatrics and drama and appealed for investors and co-founders to be part of his vision.

"...I am starting a church, a model church, a church that is centered on Jesus and modeled after his modest lifestyle, devoid of drama, theatrics and complicated theology, a church that guarantees you freedom from mental manipulation, fear and control.

"And I need partners, I need investors, I need co-founders,

"Because the project may likely take a lot..."

Mayor confident about his proposed church flying

Mayor expressed confidence that his church model would be worth people's while. He hinted at having its first physical service in October. In his words:

"...But I promise you, with the kind of strategies for kingdom advancement in my head, we will have overflows, we will grow rapidly and stupendously. It will be an investment that is worth it.

"If you share the potentials of this vision with me and want to be part of the start up phase of this kingdom project, kindly have a private chat with me and let’s discuss modalities. All things considered, I may announce a date for our first physical gathering/Sunday worship within the month.

"I am trusting that the almighty God will lay the burden in your heart to be part of this great commision and kingdom project that will liberate Africans in particular from the shackles of organized religion.

"Holy Spirit Ecumenical Assembly is a synod of democratized gospel, and Jesus alone is our role model..."

What inspired Mayor's church idea

Legit.ng reached out to Mayor, known for his consistent criticism of some pentecostal doctrines, to confirm if he was serious or chasing clout with his proposed church idea and he replied:

"I'm serious about it."

Legit.ng further asked Mayor what inspired his new direction. He said:

"The cancerous mutation of the true gospel of our Lord Jesus and everything he represents, the need to redirect people to God through 100 percent christocentric gospel."

People react to Mayor's announcement

Amaka Precious said:

"Will there be some Heineken at the end of each service?"

Ojochenemi Joseph said:

"Do real churches as you call yours need investors or co-founder just like business venture?"

Adekunle Joshua Adebisi said:

"I will love to help in starting a branch in Maiduguri."

Ezekwe Uche Ezekwe said:

"We need co-founders and funders too."

Kingsley Nwele said:

"Let it be known to all and sundry that I will the the Chairman in charge of:

"1. Tithe collection.

"2. Offering collection.

"3 and other sundry financial collections in this church.

"Our G.O has been duly notified and is fully aware of this.

"Thank you 😏."

