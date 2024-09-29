Elon Musk’s Starlink has introduced a cheaper kit and reduced monthly subscription plan

The company introduced the plans to rival Kenya’s biggest ISP provider, Safaricom, which increased its internet speeds

Reports say Starlink introduced a $15 monthly kit rental plan in August for price-sensitive customers

Elon Musk’s Starlink has introduced a cheaper kit and a $30.87 monthly residential plan in Kenya after another network carrier, Safaricom, raised its fibre internet speeds to rival the satellite internet company’s service.

To attract price-conscious customers, the Starlink Mini will now sell for $208.38 and have a maximum speed of up to 100mbps.

Starlink's CEO, Elon Musk, launches cheaper internet in Kenya Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Starlink’s competitor raises internet speeds

The company launched a $347.25 kit in East Africa in July last year.

The internet company’s residential Lite plan will boost competition for subscribers nationwide as users opt for cheaper and faster internet speed.

In August 2024, the company introduced a $15 monthly kit rental plan.

According to reports, Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest internet service provider, upgraded its internet speeds in response to Starlink’s growing acceptance.

The 10mbps plan was raised to 15mbps at $23, while customers on 20mbps upgraded to 30mbps.

The company also doubled the speeds for 40mbps users and raised the fivefold 10Mbps package.

Safaricom dominates the data market

It also introduced the 1gbps plan at $155 for heavy users.

Safaricom has been asking regulatory authorities to block satellite ISPs like Starlink, stressing the threat to its dominance in Kenya’s broadband market.

Safaricom allegedly plans to launch a satellite internet service. The company has a firm grip on the data market, with a 36.7% market share. It has 14,000km of fibre optic cable connecting about 400,000 customers.

Elon Musk's Starlink sets price

Legit.ng earlier reported that Starlink, a satellite broadband service from SpaceX, has officially debuted in Zimbabwe and is available for US$50 per month.

The setup kit also has a one-time cost of US$350, as stated on the business website.

This occurred four months after Elon Musk's SpaceX was formally given authorisation by Zimbabwe to run Starlink.

