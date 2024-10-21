Big Brother Naija season 9 winner, Kellyrae has pleaded with fans emotionally in a recent video that emerged online

During an interview with Hero Daniels, a Nigeria media personality, he was asked if there was anything that he would like to tell Nigerians

Kellyrae's response to the message sent social media users into a state of hysteria, as they all shared their hot takes

One peculiar thing celebrities always complain about when it comes to their fans and family is the regular billing they receive.

The winner of Big Brother Naija season 9, Kellyrae Sule, has expressed himself regarding the situation he has been battling since he came out of the house.

Fans react as Kellyrae sends messages to them publicly. Credit: @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

While speaking with Nigerian social media user Hero Daniels, I asked him if there were anything he would love to talk about.

Kellyrae's response addressed the constant billing he has been receiving from Nigerians. He affirmed that the money might be huge, but he is yet to settle down.

Kellyrae said:

"Kelly Rae: I’ike to say to everyone, I’m not a rich Man yet please. The money is big but things are expensive. Even if it’s egg I wanna buy, how many crates of Eggs will I buy ? Please allow a brother to settle. Dem wan use billing finish “The money is Married”

See the post here:

See how fans react below

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@bolybae123:

"I know family and friends will used billing finish our husband."

@Okoli19Ijeoma:

"That money is not big anything, it’s actually a small money considering Nigeria economy, I know how much I spend in a month."

@BlessedAjoke:

"They wan use billing finish Kellyrae."

@Bongekile920283:

"They stressing our king Kelly already."

@MondeXolie:

"They should back off and allow kellyrae and his wife to breath, they do owe anyone after all."

@agyap57067:

"This is the real definition of if I become rich, my family will pamper me like a king."

@goodempres:

"They wan use billing finish Sule."

Wanni, Handi Lay hands on Kassia's belly

Meanwhile, BBNaija No Loose Guard stars Wanni, Handi and Kassia made headlines over their recent interaction.

A video showed when Wanni and Handi prayed for Kassia to give birth to twins.

Kassia’s reaction to the BBNaija twins' heartwarming prayer drew interesting netizens' comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng