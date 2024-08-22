A Nigerian man in the diaspora has shared how his countenance cost him a job opportunity with a big television provider back in Nigeria

After moving to the United States, he got a job and was surprised his female boss hired him for the same reason he was not considered in his country

The man opened up about what his female boss told him when he asked her what made her pick him

A man has recalled how he lost a job opportunity in Nigeria because the hiring manager thought he was smiling too much.

He said he moved to the US, got a new job and built a good relationship with his female boss.

One day, he asked her why she hired him and the woman replied that she felt his energy from his countenance and his dressing showed he was ready to work.

@Kinzly shared his story on X but didn't name the actual recruiting TV provider that it happened in.

He wrote on X:

"My Wednesday flashback: I lost a job opportunity in one of Nigeria’s biggest TV providers because the hiring manager thought I was smiling too much. Fast forward to moving to the United States. I got hired at this job and was able to build a good rapport with my boss.

"One day I asked her why she hired me and she said: I felt your happy (smiling) energy and the way you were dressed showed you were ready for the job. I was looking out for someone who is going to be a good team player with bubbly energy."

See his tweet below:

