"Sorry We Can't Work With You": Nigerian Lady Loses New Job Over Network Issue, People React
- A Nigerian man has shared the heartbreaking experience of his friend who sadly lost her new job
- According to him, the lady faced network challenge due to rainfall and her employers decided to terminate the contract
- Mixed reactions trailed the lady's unenviable situation as social media users shared their opinions
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
A devastating story of a Nigerian lady's job termination has sparked outrage on social media platform, X.
The lady's friend had shared the heartbreaking story in response to a post about Nigeria's national grid collapse.
Lady loses new job over network
Sharing his concerns on X, PeterROCK revealed that his friend had fallen victim to bad network shortcut after her employment.
"I am sorry Davido": Lady who was blocked by singer over her remark on his post begs for forgiveness
Her new job was terminated abruptly due to her inability to work efficiently during a rainstorm, which disrupted network services.
"My friend lost her new job last week. Rain was falling and network was bad and they said sorry they can't work with her," the tweet read.
The friend's situation generated mixed reactions online, with many sympathising with her plight while others questioned the employer's decision.
Several social media users expressed concerns that such excuses might not be tolerated by their own employers.
Reactions as lady loses job over network
Nigerians dropped their hot takes in the comments section.
Emi Oga said:
"When I started my remote job, I cried for most of the first quarter. How do I explain that it’s raining and we sometimes don’t have power for days, sometimes network will be nowhere to be found, and it’s hard to get fuel. It’s sad fr."
Godswill Orung said:
"I told my oyinbo client I’ve finished work yesterday. She reviewed and ask for some corrections. I’m supposed to send the corrected version this morning, she’s still waiting and this is past five. Till now I can’t explain why I’ve not sent her the complete work."
Zainab said:
"So apparently you pray to get the job, and when yo get you pray for it not to rain."
Ahunsie said:
"Once I get to network speed test section and I see the expected speed, I just forget about the job."
Nnaemeka added:
"When I said i don't want to pick up any fulltime remote work for now till I'm dome with 3 weeks NYSC camping. Cox if dem post me go ekiti or kogi. Wetin I wan tell my employer?"
See the post below:
Lady sacked for participating in 'Obedient' rally
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl Regina Legum was sacked for participating in Obedient rally.
Nigerian man now living in empty house after selling all his properties to make ends meet, video trends
The rally was held in Port Harcourt in support of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.