A Nigerian man has shared the heartbreaking experience of his friend who sadly lost her new job

According to him, the lady faced network challenge due to rainfall and her employers decided to terminate the contract

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's unenviable situation as social media users shared their opinions

A devastating story of a Nigerian lady's job termination has sparked outrage on social media platform, X.

The lady's friend had shared the heartbreaking story in response to a post about Nigeria's national grid collapse.

Lady loses new job over network

Sharing his concerns on X, PeterROCK revealed that his friend had fallen victim to bad network shortcut after her employment.

Her new job was terminated abruptly due to her inability to work efficiently during a rainstorm, which disrupted network services.

"My friend lost her new job last week. Rain was falling and network was bad and they said sorry they can't work with her," the tweet read.

The friend's situation generated mixed reactions online, with many sympathising with her plight while others questioned the employer's decision.

Several social media users expressed concerns that such excuses might not be tolerated by their own employers.

Reactions as lady loses job over network

Nigerians dropped their hot takes in the comments section.

Emi Oga said:

"When I started my remote job, I cried for most of the first quarter. How do I explain that it’s raining and we sometimes don’t have power for days, sometimes network will be nowhere to be found, and it’s hard to get fuel. It’s sad fr."

Godswill Orung said:

"I told my oyinbo client I’ve finished work yesterday. She reviewed and ask for some corrections. I’m supposed to send the corrected version this morning, she’s still waiting and this is past five. Till now I can’t explain why I’ve not sent her the complete work."

Zainab said:

"So apparently you pray to get the job, and when yo get you pray for it not to rain."

Ahunsie said:

"Once I get to network speed test section and I see the expected speed, I just forget about the job."

Nnaemeka added:

"When I said i don't want to pick up any fulltime remote work for now till I'm dome with 3 weeks NYSC camping. Cox if dem post me go ekiti or kogi. Wetin I wan tell my employer?"

Lady sacked for participating in 'Obedient' rally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl Regina Legum was sacked for participating in Obedient rally.

The rally was held in Port Harcourt in support of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

