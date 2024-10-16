A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to announce her migration to Canada in a touching way

A video she posted on TikTok showed her weeping while heading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Some internet users wondered why the lady shed tears, while others sent her kind thoughts in celebration of her relocation

A lady, @sebimar_, was emotionally overwhelmed as she left Nigeria for Canada.

@sebimar_ broke down in tears on her way to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

She relocated to Canada amid tears. Photo Credit: (@sebimar_)

Source: TikTok

@sebimar_ announced on TikTok that she had left Nigeria for the North American country. She posted a video with the caption:

"Goodbye for now."

The short clip showed how she arrived at the airport in a car. She waved to the camera while at the airport before leaving the scene.

Some people wondered why she wept while leaving the country.

Watch her video below:

People wonder why lady relocating is weeping

xtro said:

"Bye-bye 🥹 I just wish I could have expressed my affection for you before you moved ... congratulations."

Teni682 said:

"You are leaving Nigeria, and you’re crying 😂😹 Omo ehn. Congratulations okomi"

Rustic_Realist said:

"It's not a goodbye It's a see you again. See you soon girlie."

Adamsmith said:

"Why u dy cry?"

aboyaroundtheconer said:

"You get mind to Dey cry."

thatgirllily92 said:

"I can’t cry leaving Nigeria just that I will miss my family that’s all."

stunningtife said:

"Dont tell me you are leaving T pain and yoh are crying."

Source: Legit.ng