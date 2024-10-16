Nigerian Lady Sheds Tears as She Moves to Canada, Video of Her Weeping Raises Questions
- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to announce her migration to Canada in a touching way
- A video she posted on TikTok showed her weeping while heading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport
- Some internet users wondered why the lady shed tears, while others sent her kind thoughts in celebration of her relocation
A lady, @sebimar_, was emotionally overwhelmed as she left Nigeria for Canada.
@sebimar_ broke down in tears on her way to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
@sebimar_ announced on TikTok that she had left Nigeria for the North American country. She posted a video with the caption:
"Goodbye for now."
The short clip showed how she arrived at the airport in a car. She waved to the camera while at the airport before leaving the scene.
Some people wondered why she wept while leaving the country.
Watch her video below:
People wonder why lady relocating is weeping
xtro said:
"Bye-bye 🥹 I just wish I could have expressed my affection for you before you moved ... congratulations."
Teni682 said:
"You are leaving Nigeria, and you’re crying 😂😹 Omo ehn. Congratulations okomi"
Rustic_Realist said:
"It's not a goodbye It's a see you again. See you soon girlie."
Adamsmith said:
"Why u dy cry?"
aboyaroundtheconer said:
"You get mind to Dey cry."
thatgirllily92 said:
"I can’t cry leaving Nigeria just that I will miss my family that’s all."
stunningtife said:
"Dont tell me you are leaving T pain and yoh are crying."
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
