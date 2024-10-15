A beautiful young lady has cried out for advice on social media after her friend got her and her roommate pregnant

In the trending tweet, the lady revealed how the man had asked her out but she insisted on being friends for the meantime

However, she had bedroom sessions with him and finally got pregnant not knowing that her friend suffered same fate

A shocking love triangle was exposed when a young lady and her roommate discovered they were both pregnant by the same man.

The lady had initially rejected his romantic advances, opting for a friendship instead, but they still engaged in bedroom encounters.

Roommates heartbroken as man dumps them

According to the story shared by @jib_dollar on X, the lady thought the connection was consensual and devoid of unfaithfulness.

However, unknown to her, he also started a secret relationship with her roommate, leading to both ladies becoming pregnant.

Their world was turned upside down when they found out and confronted the man about his deception.

His response was callous and dismissive, showing little remorse for his heartbreaking actions.

He suggested they either remove the pregnancies or raise the children as twins, dismissing their emotional distress.

To add insult to injury, he offered a small sum of money for them to share, further adding to their pain.

Now, the women are grappling with the consequences of his actions, feeling embarrassed, hurt, and uncertain about their future.

The story read:

"A guy I am friends with, has currently impregnated my roommate and I. The guy said he loved me, but I told him I wanted us to be friends till I'm ready to date, and he agreed. We are both employed and working at the same place, I'm 31, and she's 30.

"When he started visiting us, I introduced him to my roommate as a friend, and we all got along well. I figured I was pregnant but didn't tell my roommate. Last night she also came to confide in me that she was pregnant and that it was my friend who did.

"That was when she confessed to me that she and my friend had bedroom session once. I couldn't complain because I also slept with the guy a few times without even accepting that we had started dating. My friend thought he was just my friend so he decided to take advantage of us.

"We both called him this morning, and he said it's either we abortt it, stop calling him, or we give birth and make the kids twins on earth. He didn't even mind the fact that we were hûrt that he slept with us both. He behaved as if it were funny. He sent us both Ghc 6000 to share and later sent a text that we left him alone.

"My friend and I are not happy with what he did, but we don't know what to do because we feel people will see us as f00ls for letting one man play us. I also feel it's my fault. My friend said she's scared to abort, and so am I. Keeping it will be a big deal as well. We're not students.

"You see why we can't just do anything? We're not kids and that's a more reason I didn't want to jump into anything with the guy but as adults, I thought it was okay we could sleep if we needed to and then he goes on to sleep with my friend also. Now we're both here looking f00lish, and he's away feeling fulfilled or whatever it is he wanted to feel for doing this to us."

