A Nigerian man who fell in love with his late brother's wife and got her pregnant has appealed to netizens for advice

In a post on X, the man said he fell so deeply in love with her that her though clouded his head and made him crave her

Social media users who came across the post took turns to either criticise him or advise him on what to do

A Nigerian man has confessed to falling deeply in love with his late brother's wife, who is now pregnant with his child.

The man's post sought advice from netizens on how to navigate the sensitive situation without causing a problem in the family.

Man narrates affair with brother's wife

Shared by @jib_dollar on X, the post detailed the man's journey from being a grieving brother-in-law to a romantic partner.

Following his brother's passing in 2020, he returned to Nigeria to support his sister-in-law and her two young children.

Initially, his intentions were pure, but over time, he developed strong feelings for her.

Despite struggling to suppress his emotions, the man eventually revealed his love to his sister-in-law, who, though uncomfortable, shared his sentiments.

The pair subsequently began a relationship without the knowledge of anyone, resulting in pregnancy.

Now, the man seeks guidance on how to break the news to their families and considers secretly marrying her and relocating to the UK.

He narrated in part:

"I am in Love with my late brother's wife. My brother got married to this beautiful lady in August 2020. They had two kids before he passed on. Throughout their marriage, I was in the UK and only came back last year when I lost my brother. After the burial, my family gave her two choices: since she's still young, she can decide to go back to her parents and remarry whenever she's ready.

"Secondly she can still stay in husband's house and whenever she finds a man she can get married and move on with her life. She's just 25yrs old. So she chose to stay and mourn her husband. I normally paid her and the kids visits regularly. Just to check on her and the kids, buy them stuff her husband could have bought if he was still alive. I tried to make her happy and not to really feel the gap in her husband's absence. I won't lie I was doing all these as a caring brother in-law with no intentions.

"I knew my brother would take care of my kids and wife if I was the one who passed away. It was last weekend I promised to take my late brother's wife and the kids for an outing. We went out and had fun then I dropped them home upon leaving the daughter who was just a year old started crying for me not to leave. I stayed back and played a bit until she fell asleep.

"As days passed, I realized I'm having feelings for my late brother's wife. I tried to fight the feelings by not going there often but she will call me whenever the kids ask of me or they want something. Even as I stayed away I couldn't get her off my head. This was just six months after my brother death. I struggled for two months to kill that feeling but it wasn't easy."

Reactions as man confesses secret affair

His post sparked reactions with some Nigerians condemning his actions as disrespectful to his late brother's memory, while others saw it as a genuine love story.

Eyush asked:

"Why would you do that to your brother?"

Osu Mayor commented:

"The brother is late, I don’t see any problem with it."

Aziz Remedy said:

"This is not right."

Mr Tammy said:

"In some traditions, you can marry her if the two of you will agree to."

Ngugii added:

"If he's late just wife her your brother will understand."

Woman goes viral after marrying brother-in-law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nellie married her brother-in-law after her husband, with whom she had two kids, perished in a car accident.

The woman later married her second and third husbands in different timelines, keeping them under the same roof.

