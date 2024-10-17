A Nigerian man was truly disappointed after receiving a series of messages from his long-time crush

When she first sent a message, he got excited thinking that she was going to profess love for him and probably start a relationship

However, when she finally shared her reason for sending a message, he immediately blocked her on WhatsApp

A Nigerian man's excitement quickly turned to anger after receiving a surprising message from his long-time crush.

He had high hopes when she initiated contact, assuming she was interested in exploring a romantic connection.

Leaked chat between man and crush trends

The conversation, shared on social media platform X by @fowobioflagos, revealed the lady's true intentions.

She confessed to being a fan of the man's funny videos, which he frequently posted on his WhatsApp status.

Her request was simple, she wanted him to share all the funny clips with her, and not to explore any relationship as he assumed.

"I am afraid to say this to you because I don't know how you will react. I want you to send me all the funny videos that you always post on your status. I love them they are always funny. It's a trivial issue right? Sorry I am a drama queen," she said.

The man's anticipation turned to disappointment as he realised his crush's interest lay not in romance, but in entertainment.

Feeling let down, the man swiftly blocked her on WhatsApp, ending the conversation.

Reactions trail chat between man and crush

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Sophie Abou said:

"E suppose wipe the crush better cord for neck."

Kofi Dadzie said:

"Omg this is hilarious."

Beyu said:

"Hilarious indeed I swear."

Miss Kewampe reacted:

"Now i can say. Truly love is blind."

NeduGud added:

"Very funny. He should avoid the crush Asap."

Watch the video below:

Man shares chat with crush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took netizens down memory lane as he recalled how he was 'stupidly' all over a lady he crushed on.

Releasing his chats with her, the young man said he is ashamed of himself and expressed surprise that he wrote all that.

