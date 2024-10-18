Nigerian actress Angela Okorie spoke to her fans and followers after reports went viral that she destroyed things in her former house

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Angela Okorie returned to the house she was evicted from to destroy and allegedly damaged properties

Following that, the mother one shared her fears over people who are trying to bring her down

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has reacted to the reports that she stormed her former mansion in Lagos to destroy properties.

The movie star recently made headlines after it was alleged that she was evicted from the house over two years of unpaid rent, a claim Okorie vehemently denied.

However, new information has emerged on social media concerning the actress and her brother storming the residence and causing damage.

The damaged property was showcased in a series of Instagram videos posted by @Cutie_Julls and sighted by Legit.ng.

In a new update, the actress claimed that people were conspiring against her and questioned the motivations behind their hate and lies.

Angela called on "Holy Ghost fire" to protect herself from those she perceived as trying to harm her.

" People are really bittered. What ever gathering of the Devil to destroy me Holy Ghost fire will burn them all,sometimes I just wonder what people get from hating? Telling lies about a person listen y'all My name is Angela a messenger of God.infact most people call me Angel, cos of my nature, am too good to fail.

"The hand of God is upon my life, there are people you touch by mistake, you die by correction, there's no amount of hate that can bring me down. Know this and have peace, All the people planning to take my life, May God take their lies and that of their families In Jesus name Amen. If that gathering is not of God it must scatter, who ever planing our down fall, shall fall for our sake in Jesus name amen. No lies told against us shall prevail, I pray for God's protection always, amen."

See her post below:

Angela Okorie calls out aides

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela began the new year on a heated note by taking action against her former personal assistant and others.

The screen goddess accused her former aide of engaging in extortion and involving her 12-year-old son.

Angela shared a photo of her former assistant on social media while noting what she intended to do to him and his accomplice.

