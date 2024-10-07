A Nigerian lady is celebrating her relocation to Portugal and has shared a video to detail her relocation process.

She shared a beautiful video on TikTok that showed her loading her bags with foodstuffs like garri and beans.

Many people who came across the video congratulated her on her relocation and “tapped” into her blessings.

While relocating to Portugal, she loaded her bags with various foodstuffs, including noodles, cereals and beverages.

Some unidentified items were tied in black nylons and ziplock bags and arranged in her bag.

In the video, the lady revealed that she had a five-hour layover in Morocco before joining the connecting flight to Portugal.

The video has attracted many comments from viewers who saw it on TikTok.

@EMPORIUM ACCESSORIES said:

"Happy for you."

@Nurse Favour said:

"God please I'm still hoping on you make my dream come to before December."

@King_FlatFox said:

"Wait o I nor see garri for thing wer you pack o."

@Elvis Gold@21 said:

"Congratulations sis i will use this sound soon i know that god will do it for me amen."

@Eghosa (Gods time) said:

"This is my testimony."

@Choco_lee said:

"Congratulations dear missed your vibes ooo."

@Chizzy Shinny said:

"Congratulations to you dear,I tap from your blessings, I'm next to travel."

@mickey bella said:

"Congrats oh LORD may my turn reach soon in JESUS mighty name AMEN."

