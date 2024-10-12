A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her amazing transformation from light-skinned to dark-skinned

In the video, she confessed to bleaching her skin and advised netizens to stay away from bleaching products

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share her amazing journey of self-acceptance.

The pretty lady documented her transformation from being artificially lightened skin to her natural, darker tone.

Nigerian lady quits bleaching Photo credit: @cynthibeth56/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off skin transformation

On TikTok, @cynthiabeth56 posted a striking before-and-after video, revealing the harmful effects of skin bleaching and her subsequent reversal.

According to the lady, her served as a warning to others, as she cautioned against the dangers of chemical-based beauty solutions.

In her heartfelt message, she shared the lengthy process of reclaiming her natural beauty, citing months of dedication and careful skincare.

In her words:

"Note that it took me months to achieve my new skin tone. It took me a lot of time, determination, courage and good skincare products to achieve my new skin. I did it babes, and so can you! SAY NO TO BLEACHING!!!! Start your healthy skincare journey today!!"

Reactions trail lady's skin transformation

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Fg said:

"People who say "she's fair that's why she's fine" shey una don see am. Who don fine don fine whether dark or fair."

@koko pops said:

"The dark version is exactly how I wanna look like, give up update on the products please. Thank you."

@Keeeks said:

"I cannot believe you were that stunning and questioned yourself!!! You’re gorgeous the way you are."

@Bellalola said:

"Honestly God knows what he’s doing when he creates you a certain skin tone cuz babe, you were always gorgeous in your skin tone."

@Thebodycare_girl commented:

"Your skin tone is so beautiful now, I’m happy you decided to accept you."

@Unknown stated:

"Wowwwwwwwwww. Thank God you stopped ooo you are extremely beautiful."

@Jessica's crochet reacted:

"Why did you start bleaching? Look at your natural beautiful skin."

@Chiwendu commented:

"Except he is blind because even the blind can see how beautiful you are, and the most gorgeous melanin skin too."

@Preshys_Hairempire added:

"Omo, the way people no longer recognize me. But my skin is glowing."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady quits bleaching after 7 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who bleached her complexion for seven long years shared her recovery journey after choosing to quit.

The lady shared a throwback showing how her bleached skin radiated before she decided to get back her real complexion.

