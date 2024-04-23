A Nigerian lady who bleached her complexion for seven long years has shared her recovery journey after choosing to quit

The lady shared a throwback showing how her bleached skin radiated before she decided to get back her real complexion

However, she noted that the process came with a terrible facial change that almost made her return to bleaching again

A Nigerian lady has shared her facial transformation after taking a bold decision to stop bleaching her skin.

The lady who produces facial whitening products said she started bleaching her skin after facing low patronage due to her dark skin colour.

Lady quits bleaching after 7 years Photo credit: @healing_chronicles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says she bleached for 7 years

The lady identified on TikTok as @healing_chronicles disclosed that she bleached her skin for seven years.

Before she started using the whitening soap, she swore that she would one day go back to her right complexion.

However, along the line, she became so addicted to her radiant and glowing bleached skin which made getting her dark complexion back difficult.

Seven years afterwards, she summoned the courage to stop bleaching and it took her about four months to start getting her complexion back.

As she began her journey, her knuckles became very dark and her face changed, making her look like she was suffering.

At some points in her journey, she contemplated returning to bleaching her skin but never did.

After four months of battling with ill-looking skin, she got her complexion back and started glowing as a dark lady.

She said:

“The reason I did not go through excessive havoc was because I did not bleach with cream. I was using soap and that was why I was able to correct my skin.

"I always advise people to use a moisturizer while using a bleaching soap. Don't use a bleaching cream with an active soap. If I had used active cream and soap my case would have been hell.”

Reactions trail video of lady who bleached

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens who wanted to know what she used to achieve such a skin.

Kabbaempire reacted;

“My dear I was using bleaching soap with my coco butter palmer's to moisturize when I leave d soap people wil tel me yr color remain d same n nicer.”

Alpha Afia reacted:

“Not me low key wanting her products.”

@user5580849654773 said:

“Me too I stopped bleaching oo. It took me 3 months to start healing slowly.”

Thrift_by_Ella said:

“Please tell us the products you used.”

@nimomumbiE reacted:

“Tell us the name of the soap.”

Watch the video below:

Lady shares skin transformation after break-up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young and beautiful Nigerian lady broke the internet with her incredible transformation photos.

The lady shared photos on Instagram showing her growth and change in her skin colour after a few years.

Source: Legit.ng