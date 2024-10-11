A Nigerian lady is pained after getting something different from what she ordered from a cake vendor

She displayed the picture of what she ordered and the cake she got for N16,000 in a viral video shared on TikTok

Many people who came across the video were amazed by the cake and weighed in on the situation

A Nigeria lady has shared her experience on what she ordered versus what she got.

She displayed the picture of what she ordered and the cake she got for N16,000.

Lady shows off what she got after ordering N16k cake for her man. Photo: @userjumoke50

Source: TikTok

In a funny video posted by @userjumoke50, the lady marvelled at the difference between the cake she ordered and the one got.

She revealed that she ordered the cake to surprise her man.

The lady expressed her disappointment as she posted the video.

She said:

“Awon Cake Vendor isonu. I can’t even cry. wetin i won use to surprise my Man.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s cake video

Many people who came across the video were amazed by the cake and weighed in on the situation

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Okurin said:

"She still put Robo robo for you for free."

@Amoke said:

"E be like shrine."

@oyin tush said:

"Na Eba buy vegetables use am eat it nothing sweet pass am."

@Temmycakes”n”confectioneries said:

"Una wan buy this kain package for 16k 😂 yunno suppose fear"

@ᴍs.ᴅᴏʏɪɴ said:

"Reason why I bought mine for 30k frm a correct vendor… I no fit waste 16k."

Read related stories on relationship gifts

Lady gets dress different from what she ordered

In a related story, a lady looked dissatisfied as she showed off the dress she got from her tailor after ordering a more beautiful version.

In a trending video, she posted the long black dress she ordered, which looked lovely on the original wearer.

After she shared what her tailor did for her, many people laughed and made fun of her posture in the dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng