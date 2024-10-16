A lady was shocked by the message she received from a bus conductor after he collected her phone number

She was not only blown away but was equally impressed by his caring nature and posted the message he sent online

Many people praised his excellent command of the English language and how he punctuated his message

A pretty lady, @mammaneshanju, has sent social media users into a frenzy after she displayed the message a bus conductor sent her.

@mammaneshanju shared the message on X, and it went viral.

The bus conductor's use of English was impressive. Photo Credit: @mammaneshanju

The lady said he had collected her phone number and was shocked by what he sent her. In the message, the bus conductor, identified as IK, gave the lady directions to her destination.

He further appreciated @mammaneshanju for giving him her phone number and wished her a safe journey to her destination.

Internet users were impressed with how he wrote in English. The lady's tweet had 5k likes and over 300 comments on X.

See her tweet below:

His usage of English marvelled people

@SirLeoBDasilva said:

"Economy mahn, this brother should not be a conductor."

@Miz_Fey said:

"His use of punctuation is very impressive. It’s the IK cares for me."

@oluwa_dreyy said:

"Another eps on not judging a book by its cover. You’re fr a sweet girl too,geng❤️🔗."

@skypappii said:

"For those having a doubt about the guy construction the message himself, well, one way to clear the doubt is if the guy is actually well dressed and neat while at work.

"I want to believe you - Eshanju - wouldn’t have given him your contact if he doesn’t look presentable."

@idanmayanna said:

"It's a pov cos it's a bus conductor lol.

"Na men i pity way day lower standards for una."

@ObelekeT said:

"He cares o🥹. It's the direction for me. I would update such a person to let him know arrived safely and say thank you cause he does care.

"The way things are now we should appreciate people who care about us tori."

