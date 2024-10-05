A Nigerian lady has given her man expensive shoes and a beautiful cake to celebrate him on Boyfriend Day

The young man received the gifts happily and posted the lovely video on his TikTok page for all to see

Many people who came across the video celebrated with the young man and hailed his girlfriend for the gifts

A young Nigerian man has celebrated his girlfriend for the gifts she gave to him on National Boyfriend Day.

National Boyfriend’s Day is marked on the 3rd of October every year.

Man gets shoes and cake on Boyfriend Day. Photo: @los.angeles.boy0

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @los.angeles.boy0 on TikTok, the happy young man displayed the expensive shoes and cake he got from his girlfriend.

He received the gifts happily and posed with them.

The man also hailed his girlfriend for the woman she had become.

He wrote:

“She’s so so sweet.. i watch my sweet small girl turned into a woman.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man celebrates Boyfriend Day gifts

The video has attracted many reactions from people who came across it on TikTok.

Many believe the young man was the only person who received gifts for the celebration.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Matty’s Luxury said:

"E be like na only u collect gift oh."

@Grace boy said:

"omo na only u enjoy bf day."

@—Petiet —Baby said:

"I told you the other time that you shld hold your baby she’s the one behind your glory. Am happy for you. I pray it end up in praise. Love you both."

@Emmykruz05 said:

"Na guy wey get the the collect gift so hustle oooooooo."

Kingsley said:

"My babe post me 9:30, delete am 9:32."

Read related stories on boyfriend's gift

Pretty lady gives boyfriend G-Shock watch

In a related story, a young Nigerian lady bought expensive gifts to surprise her boyfriend at his birthday celebration.

Her boyfriend laughed, jumped, and danced upon seeing the expensive birthday gifts his girlfriend bought for him.

Her gesture has stirred comments from social media users who hailed her and congratulated her boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng