A man who feeds 80 dogs every morning appreciates one of the dogs who always brings him a gift

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), the man revealed some of the gifts he has received from the dog

While he noted that the dog’s gifts may vary, the man marvelled at the uniqueness of the presents

A man, identified as Niall Harbison, opened up about his encounter with the dogs he used to feed every morning.

Harbison, who said he fed 80 dogs every morning, revealed what he noticed about a particular dog named Snickers.

Street dog brings daily gifts for man who feed him. Photo credit: @NiallHarbison

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), the dog lover said he fed 80 street dogs in Thailand every morning.

On his X account, @NiallHarbison, the dog lover noted that of all the dogs he fed, Snickers always abbreviated him with gifts.

According to him, Snickers always gave him gifts every day without fail.

Dog appreciates man with sticks, footwear, bowls

Some of the gifts Snickers had given Harbison included sticks, bowls, and footwear, which she found in the hedges.

He also mentioned that he mostly got his footwear from the dog, which might be because of the flip-flops he always wore.

While other dogs chased his bike for their daily food, Snickers always chased him with a gift.

He said:

“All the other dogs are only ever worried about chasing the bike and getting their breakfast. You can see Snickers here peeling off to get her daily gift.

“A very grateful and kind street dog is Snickers. We could all learn a lot from her.”

See the post below:

Reactions as man hails dog for gifts

@VeronicaSam13 said:

"This makes my heart cry. What a lovely pup. Doesn't anyone want to adopt her??"

@justwannadive said:

"The world would be a much better place if we could all be like Snickers and Niall. Both are BEAUTIFUL souls!"

@MyT_Words said:

"You give her something, she gives you something. Value for value."

@septembernana said:

"So very sweet of her. What a kind, gentle loving lady."

@fhlp_mc said:

"What a beautiful girl Snickers is - so thoughtful. She is so appreciative and thankful for you. She loves you and what you are doing! Thank you for helping these dogs."

Source: Legit.ng