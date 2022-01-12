A kind man, Nader Abd al-Raheem, goes about on the street to feed homeless dogs big meat so they will not go hungry

Spending $1,410 (N584,445), the man said that he wants his act to influence other people towards showing care to animals

Many online users praised him as they asked how they could donate to his lofty cause of animal care

A man, Nader Abd al-Raheem, has been extending a hand of kindness to stray dogs on the street. A video shared by @nowthisnews revealed that the man has spent thousands of dollars to save dogs from going hungry.

Nader is on a mission to ensure that abandoned dogs are well-fed. A part of the video showed him bringing out chunks of meat from his car booth.

The dogs are always happy whenever they see him. Photo source: @nowthisnews

This is how much I spend

It was also revealed that the dedicated man has spent seven good years feeding many animals from his own pocket.

He spends $1,410 (N584,445) every month to feed the dogs. The man said the feeling of giving food to a hungry animal cannot be described.

He also vaccinates sometimes

To get those large chunks of meat, he always visits the butcher’s shop. After getting them, he then drives down the street looking for hungry hounds.

Sometimes, he even vaccinates them. The man hopes to one day have a big shelter to save homeless animals.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend him

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

christophermercado1215 said:

"Someone with a heart like that should have a holiday named after him."

circassianbunny said:

"MashAllah that’s amazing!! Protect this man at all costs."

elusivebeachbabe asked:

"Very cool but how come I was told I shouldn't feed my animals raw meat? That it could make my cats and dog sick, shouldnt he cook it first?"

tx_mickey said:

"This is a very kind and generous act...but maybe he could use some of that money to have animals spayed/neutered. Maybe he could fundraise?"

Cat shows great loyalty to late owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man with the social media handle @LavBosniak came online on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to narrate how a cat never left the graveside of its owner.

He revealed that when Mufti Muamer Zukorlić died, the animal would not leave. @LavaBosniak said the pet wants to feel close to Muamer even in death.

Quoting the post made in 2021, the man shared another photo of the cat still on the same spot. It maintained the same sitting position.

