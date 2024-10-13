A young lady's relationship became the model for many women online after her man surprised her for her birthday

The man who had bought a piece of land as a gift took her to the location of the property without letting her know

As soon as the lady was given the document to the land, she rejoiced and celebrated the gift with wine

A young man has given his lover an unusual gift on her birthday and people have not stopped talking about it.

Instead of getting her common materials, he bought her a plot of land as a secure investment for her future.

The lady showed off the property document. Photo source: @arabah_official

Source: TikTok

Land as birthday gift

On her birthday, the man put a blindfold on her and took the lady to where the land was in a video.

As soon they got there, he removed the piece of cloth and handed her the deed to the piece of land. She (@arabah_official) was so happy. Many ladies envied her.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

miz_bella daisy said:

"It’s like some of us are God’s step children cos eii."

Derby_Maya asked:

"Is your man having a brother?"

Mayday said:

"They both bought it that’s why she is not that excited."

Esinam beauty said:

"Your man is very wise. May God bless and protect him."

Bra Kofi said:

"Good men dey. but some of us are not lucky in relationship."

Baby Cute said:

"Which location can I find this man some eii God."

Bel said:

"May the hardworking guys succeed to spoil their women."

Akosua Dzifa said:

"Finally this gift is the best sis."

akosuaandy1 said:

"I beg what are the qualifications to have as a woman to get a man like this."

Ama Custiblinck said:

"I tap into this blessing for myself in jesus name Amen Amen Amen."

Nella said:

"So some of us we really came to escort you people ooo big congratulation."

Chicken Tilta said:

"You are blessed. Congratulations to you sis. Wish him well and continually pray for him."

Wife got birthday gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady received 30 gifts from her husband on her 30th birthday and shared it on social media.

The lady, based in the UK, revealed that she asked her husband for 30 gifts months before her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng