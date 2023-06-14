A man has stirred a lot of reactions on TikTok after feeding his dogs with eight crisply fried full chicken

The video that captured the interesting moment shows how the dogs lined up and received their mouthwatering meals

TikTok users took to the comment section of the video to react to it with some of them making funny remarks

A man has stirred reactions on TikTok after feeding his dogs with full chickens.

In a viral video posted by @funnypetsfun the man put the fried chickens in a tray and dished it out to the happy dogs.

The man handed each dog a full chicken. Photo credit: TikTok/@funnypetsfun.

The benefiting dogs were eight in number and they lined up and waited patiently as the man handed each of them a full chicken.

The dogs took the fried meat with a lot of relish and left the scene to enjoy themselves.

Netizens praise black dog who waited patiently

But a particular black dog stood out among the rest because of the patience it exercised during the sharing.

While other dogs got their shares and left, the black dog was the last to be served by the man.

The dog did not attempt to take the chicken by itself but instead waited for its turn.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man feeds his dogs with fried chicken

@Rim Lin said:

"Aww the patience of the black dog comes first but given last."

@CATH commented:

"The black one was really caught. He was waiting a while ago."

@tintin123 said:

"Woww I wish everyone would feed dogs like that hehe."

@Aileen Bastasa Pringase commented:

"Wow, there is a lot of food supply."

@Arianne Orpia reacted:

"I hope all our dogs can be here! haha."

@Great Thell said:

"I feel like I want to be a dog as long as they are my human parents."

@Elaina Shoppy said:

"My anxiety that the black dog was the first in the left bag to be given last."

