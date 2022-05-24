A young Nigerian man in a viral video tested the patience of his dogs with food and they surprisingly passed

The man expressively warned his pets against eating the meal while he was away, saying they would be punished if such happens

Many people were impressed by the animals' obedience as they said their pets would not think twice before devouring the food

A young Nigerian man has in a short video showed how obedient his dogs are and it was an amazing thing to watch.

In the clip, the man placed three plates of food on the floor and faced the camera, saying he would like to test how his pets keep to instructions.

The man and his dogs impressed many people online. Photo source: TikTok/@pnd161

Source: UGC

Obedient dogs

With a funny tone, the man called one of his dogs named Leo and told it to make sure none of them touches the food.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After the man had dished out the instructions, he went indoors for some seconds. While he was in, the dogs tried hard to heed the warning.

When he came out and saw that the food was still intact, he was happy as he called them to have a feast.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ololadebutik said:

"No try this with my dog o, he will eat it and run away."

user63328707616798 reacted:

"Omg your dogs are well trained."

user5775612423665 said:

"My dog won't touch by as soon as you turn your back, she will start eating. and when you turn to her she will be like, 'but I'm hungry nah'."

Brown-sugar said:

"U didn’t go far nah , they notice u were trying them, very brilliant."

user1483959696077 said:

"Don't try this to my dogs in kenya,,, they will eat and when you come back they run away."

Victoria Robinson945 said:

"You try well well by training them in good manner."

Woman feeds a big dog

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed the moment a woman and a very big dog interacted. The woman fed the animal in such a cute way that made many talk.

In the clip, the woman was at home with the dog as she fed it. The dog's neck chain appears so huge and scary.

Despite how big the animal looked, it was fond of the woman as it took easy bites from the food she was giving it.

Source: Legit.ng