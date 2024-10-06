A Nigerian man has surprised his girlfriend with a romantic proposal as he asked her to marry him

Though she was surprised by the act, she happily accepted the proposal and embraced him warmly

Viewers who came across the video on TikTok congratulated the couple and hailed the man for spraying his girlfriend

A young man surprised his girlfriend with a beautiful marriage proposal.

He proposed to her in a well-decorated hotel room with balloons and red roses.

Different beautiful moments of the proposal were captured in a cute video shared by @kikivic01 on TikTok.

The pretty lady shared the video that showed the beautiful room where the proposal took place.

The video also showed the moment her man knelt and popped the question.

Afterwards, the man sprayed the lady, and his friends joined him.

Watch the video below:

Many react to proposal video

The beautiful video attracted comments from those who came across it on TikTok.

@destinyboyz1 said:

"Congrats Vicky love your new marriage is blessed."

@itzbella546 said:

"Amen ooooooo your new home is bless."

@That Girl Vicky said:

"God of boyfriend location me."

@kelechi said:

"Congrats to you dear."

@Dy Nas Ty said:

"Beautiful wifey."

@user6005947507434 said:

"Maybe na my phone I go marry because he is the only man in my life."

@joy giver said:

“Congratulations to you, NWA””@mhiz Sarah ur shy baby said:

"Congratulations my love."

@MIRACLE said:

"Congratulations... beautiful moment to behold."

