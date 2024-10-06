An emotional video which showed a Nigerian woman in tears as he husband relocated to the United Kingdom has gone viral

In the video, the woman narrated her husband’s relocation journey and how they prepared for his relocation to the UK

A Nigerian man recently relocated to the United Kingdom, and his wife shared an emotional video about his journey.

She escorted him to the airport and cried after he left her to board his flight for his departure.

Nigerian woman emotional as her husband relocates to UK. Photo: @prudenc77

Source: TikTok

The lady documented her husband’s relocation journey in a video shared by @prudenc77 on TikTok.

She narrated how she helped him pack his foodstuff in preparation for the journey,

The lady cried a lot on the day of the journey but said it was for the best.

She captioned the video:

“I waited for so long to use this sound,finally using it for my hubby”

Watch the video below:

Many react as man relocates to UK

Many people who came across the video congratulated the man and “tapped” into their blessings of relocation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Mercy Adaeze said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from ur blessings, it will be my turn soon."

@Sophia said:

"You will join him very soon ijn"

@Phavourite said:

"May he be favored in that land. amen."

Melanin Goddess said:

"I will never stop congratulating till it gets to my turn. Congratulations."

@confidencechinon8 said:

"I tap from his blessings for my hubby."

@Queen Sonia said:

"Congratulations, dear I tap into the blessings."

@omonigho said:

"The lord is good all the time ... Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng