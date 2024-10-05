A Nigerian preacher said he was once suspended by a church after he preached against payment of tithes

The pastor said authorities of the church called him, queried him and suspended him over the sermon he preached

He narrated his experience while reacting to the public apology issued by Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the RCCG over an aspect of his sermon on tithe

A preacher has shared the story of how his former church suspended him after sharing his views about tithe.

The preacher said he was quarried after he was reported to the church's authorities.

The pastor was reacting to Pastor Adeboye's apology for his teaching about tithe and heaven. Photo credit: Facebook/Cephas Chris Walker Rock and Instagram/@pastoreaadeboyeofficial.

Source: UGC

Dr Cephas Chris Walker Rock, who is now with Holy Ghost Nation Church, Lagos said he got the opportunity to teach the gospel, and he had taught that payment of tithe was an old Jewish practice.

Suspended in 2011 after preaching against tithe

He said he disputed the teaching that if one does not pay tithe, one will go to hell or live a tight life.

His words:

"I went on to show that tithe is not the prerequisite of heaven or has anything to do with our salvation in Christ. I said that Christ is the centre of eternal life while tithe is just an age-long practice before the law. I made it clear that King Melchizedek did not in any place ask Abraham to pay him tithe.

"A pastor who was in that service that day reported me to my superiors and I was queried, suspended and warned not to say that again."

Cephas said he was later vindicated because the ministry's founder supported his teaching after he learned he had been suspended.

His words:

"But the founder of the ministry I was then came up on a Wednesday business meeting to abolish tithe keeping a record that was the order of the day. And he commanded us to emphasize on Christ and his gracious work and not Law. In his words, he said, "We are no longer on Mount Sinai but at the resurrection of Jesus."

Cephas narrated his experience while reacting to the apology issued by Pastor E.A. Adeboye over an aspect of his teachings on the payment of tithe.

He said the incident happened in 2011 but he did not mention the name of the church where he was suspended.

Pastor Adeboye's apology has attracted diverse reactions from members of the public with many commending him for having the the courage to admit he made a mistake.

Woman uses tithe to cook food for people

In a related story, a Nigerian woman said she does not pay her tithe in church, but instead, she uses the money to cook food.

The food she cooks is taken to the streets and shared with the less privileged who need it.

While many people appreciated the woman, others said she should not have posted the video on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng