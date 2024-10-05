An old video shows remarks made about the payment of tithe by the lead pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Center

This comes after RCCG GO, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye issued an apology over a section of his teachings about tithing

In the old video seen on YouTube, Pastor Paul Enenche asked members who think their tithe is too big to keep it

As the tithe topic continues to trend online, an old video shows Pastor Paul Enenche making remarks about it.

Paul Enenche is the lead pastor at the Dunamis International Gospel Center, a sprawling church with large followers.

Pastor Enenche's old comments on tithe resurfaced online. Photo credit: Facebook/Paul Enenche and Instagram/pastoreaadeboyeofficial.

In the old video spotted on @petheromedia's YouTube channel, the popular pastor is heard addressing his congregation on the tithe topic.

He spoke shortly after a member gave testimony about getting a very good job in which he works only fifteen days a month.

The member also said he had started entering aeroplanes for the first time in his life after getting the said job.

Taking the microphone, Pastor Enenche said members who think their tithe was too big for God should keep it.

His words:

"Please, I want you to understand that God is not looking for who to use. He is looking for who to raise. If you think your tithe, or your offering, or your first fruit or anything like that is too much to give, keep it. I beg you, keep it. If your heart is shaking to give it, keep it. If you are doubting what it will be used for, keep it.

"You know it is not everybody that can talk to you like this. Those looking for your money will beg you to bring it. Even if you steal to being it, they will say go and steal and bring it. Not here! If your heart is shaking to give it, leave it. Because you will be shocked that God can do everything he wants to do without a dime from you."

