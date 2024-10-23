A Nigerian man has vehemently disagreed with Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel

The man said one of Abioye's teachings on the topic of tithe contained what he called "errors" and he disagreed with him

His observations were contained in a post he made in response to one of the preachings delivered by the respected man of God

A Nigerian man, Ninyo Omidiji, said he disagreed with Bishop David Abioye after he heard one of his teachings.

The man said he noticed some "errors" in the topic taught by the respected man of God.

He insisted that on the topic of tithe, he was not in agreement with Abioye who recently retired from the Living Faith church.

In a post on Facebook, Ninyo Omidiji analysed a short video containing a message by Bishop David Abioye.

Abioye was teaching a congregation about tithe, and he said it is not pastors who receive tithe. He noted that pastors usually don't need tithe, insisting he does not go to where the church counts money.

Bishop Abioye also said Abraham paid tithe and noted that everyone who is Abraham's seed should do the work of Abraham.

But Ninyo vehemently disagreed. He said in his analysis:

"So the work of Abraham was tithing? Was that all Abraham was known for? Friends, the work of Abraham was his unwavering faith in God. This is clearly stated in Genesis 15:1-6. When God promised to make his descendants too numerous to count like the stars of the Sky, Abraham believed God despite the fact that he had no single child at the time. The same event was referenced in Romans 4:3 NKJV.

"For the Christian, what connects you to God is the sacrifice of Christ Jesus at Calvary. God was in Christ reconciling the world unto Himself.."

Reactions as man disagrees with Bishop David Abioye

John Mwangi said

"Tithe ties you to God"

Tsoka Patric said:

"A God who sent his Son to die for me wants me to pay him something to take care of me? Now that's a recipe of atheism."

Vincent G. Jemilohun said:

"Pastors should stop bringing Jesus Christ into the issue of tithe payment."

Bishop Aremu affirms loyalty to Winners Chapel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Thomas Aremu of the Winners Chapel said he is loyal to the church.

He disclosed that he is not planning to open his own church.

Aremu — who, like Bishop Abioye, is quitting Winners Chapel — said God’s presence is his greatest asset, and he has seen God in practical terms.

