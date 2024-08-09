Nigerian Lady Celebrates Becoming a Canadian Citizen After Years of Study in UK
- A Nigerian lady who recently became a Canadian citizen after years of studying in UK has shared her joyful experience
- In a short video clip, she expressed how this milestone was a dream come true for her, acknowledging that it might not hold the same significance for everyone
- The video captures the heartfelt moment she and others were sworn in as Canadian citizens, with the delighted woman documenting the occasion as she beamed with happiness
A Nigerian lady, now a Canadian citizen after completing her studies in UK shared her excitement online.
In a brief video, she described how fulfilling it was to finally achieve her dream of citizenship, even if others might not fully grasp its importance.
The clip showcases the emotional ceremony where she, along with others, took the oath of citizenship, capturing her genuine happiness in the moment. The video was posted by @preshygirl.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Muyiwaegundebi said:
“Congratulations sis,pls how many years does it take to become a citizen when you have already gotten permanent resident.”
Ella body wrote:
“Congratulations Darling, I tap from your blessings oo.”
Special Maami commented:
“Congratulations dear.”
Ewatomi Beauty World also commented:
“Congratulations, I’m so happy for you sis. God did it.”
Pinocchionew:
“Congratulations Angel.”
Helenjohnson28:
“Congratulations to you God who did it for you will do it for my son IJN.”
Kofobaby83:
“Congratulations to you more wins.”
Esther Akinwande:
“Congratulations boo.”
EzeL:
“Congratulation pretty is the lord doing.”
Elibillions:
“A big congratulations, I tap frm dis ijn.”
God’sfavorissexxy:
“Congratulations…..this will be my testimony few years to come IJN Amen.”
Successben:
“Congratulations fave.”
EgoLove child:
“Congratulations babyyyy.”
Sweet Lady K.B:
“Congratulations my love.”
Lady excited as she becomes Canada citizen
