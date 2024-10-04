Reacting to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye's apology, a man has named another cleric who should tow the same line of action

Pastor Adeboye became the number one topic on social media after he apologised for preaching in that past that one who doesn't pay tithes won't enter heaven

The pastor's name the man called has elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some people naming other clerics who should also apologise

A man, identified as Ashem Salem Timothy, has caused a stir online with his reaction to Pastor Adeboye's tithe-for-heaven apology.

In a Facebook post, Salem said the presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomi, also needs to apologise for saying God drove Adam and Eve out of the garden for eating their tithes.

Salem said Pastor David Ibiyeomi must apologise. Photo Credit: Ashem Salem Timothy, X/@PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Facebook

Salem wrote on Facebook:

"PASTOR DAVID IBIYEOMIE must also apologise for saying that God drove Adam and Eve out of the garden because they ate their TITHE😂."

Some days ago, a video made the rounds on social media where Pastor Ibiyeomi claimed God sent Adam packing because he ate his tithe. Pastor Ibiyeomi's statement in the video read:

"What is it that Adam did? What was the sin he committed that God will get so angry and say,"Adam, you mean you committed this sin? Gerrout of here.

"Because you need to ask questions. What is it that Adam does? If it was apple, they'd say you and I should not eat the apple again. Adam touched the tithe."

People react to Salem's post

Daniel Okpako said:

"That one na real criminal....him even say God pursue Adam and even cos of tithe.

"A very useless man."

Phillip Melle said:

"Bishop David Oyedepo once said Job experience loss of all he had because he did not pay his tithe.

"But that view on Job losses was very wrong because Job was a man that was very careful not to break any of the Jewish religious laws, which includes tithe."

Friday Akhigbe said:

"A new revelation .That was not know to the jews and to the early Christians.

"The sin of àdam and Eve is eating of their tithe.

"Interesting.

"A new Gospel of tithe ...

"Why so much emphasis on tithe by highwaymen of tithe business .???"

Jean Koffi Etonam said:

"Apostle Joshua Selma must also apologize for saying Tithe is our heavenly insurance in the kingdom."

James DarichLife said:

"The curve is already moving, this generation must correct this madness."

Man lists other "lies" of Pastor Adeobye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had highlighted other "wrong" statements pastor Adeobye needs to apologise for.

In a lengthy Facebook post, KAA said Pastor Adeboye should apologise for saying he drank tea with God and claiming he switched off winter in Colorado and switched it on after he left.

He added that the RCCG general overseer needs to apologise for claiming his prayer grew back a woman's mammary glands which were cut off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng