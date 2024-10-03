An abroad returnee has shared why she left the Netherlands and relocated to her village to start afresh

The lady said she was having her best life in the village and shared a clip in which she took a bike

Social media users have reacted to the lady's video, with some supporting her decision to return home, while others disagreed with her

A lady who moved abroad has happily relocated to her village and announced it on social media.

The abroad returnee, @shanice.m.j, revealed she was based in the Netherlands and she battled with loneliness, depression and sadness there.

Now back in her village, @shanice.m.j said she is living her best life.

She shared a short clip on TikTok in which she had fun while being carried in a bike. In her response to a netizen, the lady opened up:

"Some things someone has to experience because what my 👁️saw I wouldn’t have believed if someone told me."

Reactions trail the abroad returnee's revelation

MarrieneNkunda said:

"Welcome back bb home is swt than sugar even if u don’t have any coin."

El said:

"My dream!! as soon as I'm done with my degree I'm in a one way flight to the village! 😭😭 I miss people who make sense."

Ragnarok said:

''Majuu can be depressing especially during winter I can relate.''

BONFACE said:

''Good place for introverts people like us, currently in 🇺🇸 and enjoying the lifestyle.''

Shamy money said:

''Currently going through it and people don’t understand how depressing it can be living abroad.''

tiipsy09 said:

''In Dubai but I have been thinking of going home and investing in farming.''

Alex Chui said:

''Only people who have been overseas can relate. When you tell people who've never travelled they don't get it. They just think of money until they get there and see how misesable one can get out there.''

