A Nigerian woman who's living in the United Kingdom has shared a video documenting her growth abroad

The beautiful woman who's now married to the love of her life recounted travelling to the UK 5 years ago for her master's degree

The proud achiever expressed her fulfilment over her wins and noted that she still had more goals to smash

A heartwarming video documenting a Nigerian woman's remarkable growth and achievements in the United Kingdom has captured the attention of social media users.

The uplifting testimony showed her transformation from a master's student to a distinguished professional and happily married woman.

Lady shares achievements in UK Photo credit: @ewaoluwa_aj/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman gushes over her impressing growth

TikTok user @ewaoluwa_aj shared her captivating story, chronicling her journey from arriving in the UK in 2019 for her master's degree in food science and nutrition.

Between 2019 and 2020, she balanced academic pursuits with conferences, seminars, and a part-time job, gaining valuable industry experience.

Upon completing her dissertation with distinction, she secured a permanent position with sponsorship before graduating.

Her accomplishments continued to unfold as she began a new job and met her future husband who sealed their union in 2023.

She narrated:

"My 5-year migration journey. A story of grace. 2019: Left Nigeria for my master's degree program in the UK. 2019-2020: studied for Masters in food science and nutrition. 2020: Attended conferences and seminars to gain new perspectives and broaden my horizons while studying. 2020: Finished classes, started working with a food company (with my weekly student hours, 20 hours) while writing my dissertation to gain valuable hands-on experience in my field.

"2020: Submitted my dissertation, finished with distinction (graduation ceremony was postponed due to COVID. Secured a permanent position with sponsorship even before submitting my thesis. Left Sheffield in December to prepare for resuming at my new job in the first week of January 2021. Started my new permanent job (This was my first day at work). Met my husband in 2021. Walked the graduation stage with so much grace and pride.

"2022: Focused on personal and professional development. Got promoted at work. Started my fitness journey. I had to stop at some point but I did enjoy it and made good progress. 2023: My baby said let's do this (wedding). I married the love of my life. 2024: 5 years in the UK and smashing goals one step at a time."

Reactions as lady shares experience in UK

TikTok users praised her accomplishments, congratulating her on her marriage and professional successes.

@inno_darlinton said:

"Congratulations sir this an inspiring 5 years story I tap into your grace through Christ Jesus."

@Lola said:

"Congratulations sis. Can you tell me the name of the university, am also a graduate of food science and won’t mind studying further."

@Naijafoodsinuk said:

"Congratulations. Where are those people that always see bad side of Uk? Can you see where she wrote personal and professional development?

@tolurighteous reacted:

"Also graduated from SHU about 2 months, tapping into your testimony. Congrats on all of the milestones."

@Peace of mind reacted:

"Dear God I see what you are doing for others I shall testify soon. Congratulations dear more testimonies ahead."

@De_engraced_collection added:

"Congratulations to you. I celebrate God's Grace in your life."

