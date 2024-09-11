A Nigerian lady narrated the story of how she faced challenges while studying for a master's degree in the United Kingdom (UK)

The lady said she failed one of her courses, and that she had written the course again the following year

She said after her second attempt, she was still unable to pass the paper, but she graduated nonetheless

A lady has shared the bitter experience she had while studying for her masters degree abroad.

The lady narrated her story in a video and noted that she studied in the UK.

The lady said she failed her masters degree examination. Photo credit: TikTok/@thetallergirl and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In a video she posted on TikTok, @thetallergirl said she had failed to pass all her exams.

She noted that she failed one of the papers, which means she had to write the examination the second time.

Even when she took the paper for the second time she still failed to pass.

The implication was that she would not get a visa to stay in the country after her studies, having failed her examination.

She, however, said day school still allowed her to graduate despite performing poorly in the exam.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady fails her exams in the UK

@Stifler said:

"You could have gotten psw with pdgd if you applied via a lawyer tho...".

@Tymah said:

"So proud you had the courage to talk about it publicly no one will want to share such information."

@JAD EXTENSION said:

"I think this video will make me to do a video about what I went through."

@Lordphreddie said:

"If you fail a course there are a few factors that would have caused that. Hanty u dey go classes? Because the resources are there to get the minimum grade."

@Anonymous said:

"Congrats, it is not easy. Who no go no know. I almost failed a course too but God no gree."

Lady shares her experience after getting a UK visa

A lady who applied for a UK visa got approval, but there was a serious mistake in the document.

The lady shared the story of how she went home only to find the wrong date on her visa when she had already received admission to study in the UK.

She had to wait for many days for the mistake to be rectified before she finally departed Nigeria for the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng