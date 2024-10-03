A lady based overseas has opened up about how she was able to save up £20,000 (over N43 million) on a £32,000 (N69 million) salary

She said she had a strict budget for everything, cut down unnecessary expenses and had automated savings

She also highlighted other key habits and measures she implemented, including picking up extra work shifts

A young lady, @anitalksmoneyy, has said it is not easy to have savings, but it is possible.

@anitalksmoneyy revealed she saved up £20,000 (over N43 million) on a £32,000 (N69 million) salary.

She saved up over N43 million in one year. Photo Credit: @anitalksmoneyy

In a TikTok post, she listed the measures she implemented to ensure she saved up such a whopping amount.

How she saved up over N43 million

According to @anitalksmoneyy, she had an automated saving every month, did little or no shopping and had a strict budget for everything.

She also shared how she took extra shifts and sold CV templates as a side hustle.

Social media reacts

TheRealMrMargah said:

"No Netflix or streaming services after a long day sounds like hell sorry."

allpoetry said:

"Nah, don’t stress yourself to save so much for a life that is not promised. My mum saved a lot of money only to die of a minor sickness. Live life while you can, create memories that’s all we got!"

Adeleke_Hernandez said:

"I saved 26k in one year from a salary of 26,500 😳, I live in the air, eat air and wear air. My only expenses was 500 to my country."

Maulie Care said:

"Kudos to you 🥰 . As for me I’m here to enjoy my life. This has been my mantra since losing my mom to cancer."

mesouvient said:

"My only fear in having this approach in life is are you actually LIVING or are you just surviving?"

IELTS with Amara said:

"Delayed gratification is a must if you want to save! It is not easy."

Rojoice Okoh said:

"Thank you for sharing. That how I save an am saving like this for the next four years."

