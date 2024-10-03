A young man has bought himself a brand new iPhone 16, recently released by the Apple brand

The man said the phone was a reward he was giving to himself for all his hard work in the past few months

After he posted images of the iPhone on the X platform, a lot of people went to the comment section to congratulate him

Congratulatory messages are in order for a man who just bought himself a new iPhone 16.

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series last month with some new and cool features.

In a post on X, the man, @itzareous, made it clear that he bought the phone for himself as a reward.

He said he had put in a lot of work over the past few months and needed to buy something good for himself.

The man tweeted:

"Got myself the iPhone 16 for all the hard work I’ve put in, in the last few months."

The new iPhone 16 Pro goes for $999 (₦1.6 million). On the other hand, the new iPhone 16 Pro Max is sold at $1199 (₦1.9 million).

Reactions as man buys iPhone for himself

Congratulatory messages poured in for the new iPhone owner. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

@olanetsoft said:

"Wohoooo congratulations brother."

@Star_Knight12 said:

"You have a mac too, so it's better to purchase iPhone. Congrats Areous!"

@Princeflexzy0 said:

"Congrats chef. I never ever use iPhone in my entire life sha."

@Symply_me001 said:

"This iPhone16 is Soo fine but let me work harder."

@NnolimEmmanuel said:

"Congratulations no dey finish. Tapping from your grace hoping get mine too. Congratulations bruh."

@x33crypt said:

"Who said hard work doesn't pay off?"

