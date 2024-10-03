"Reward For Hardwork": Man Buys Himself Newly Released iPhone 16, Posts Cute Photos
- A young man has bought himself a brand new iPhone 16, recently released by the Apple brand
- The man said the phone was a reward he was giving to himself for all his hard work in the past few months
- After he posted images of the iPhone on the X platform, a lot of people went to the comment section to congratulate him
Congratulatory messages are in order for a man who just bought himself a new iPhone 16.
Apple launched the iPhone 16 series last month with some new and cool features.
In a post on X, the man, @itzareous, made it clear that he bought the phone for himself as a reward.
He said he had put in a lot of work over the past few months and needed to buy something good for himself.
The man tweeted:
"Got myself the iPhone 16 for all the hard work I’ve put in, in the last few months."
The new iPhone 16 Pro goes for $999 (₦1.6 million). On the other hand, the new iPhone 16 Pro Max is sold at $1199 (₦1.9 million).
See his post below:
Reactions as man buys iPhone for himself
Congratulatory messages poured in for the new iPhone owner. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:
@olanetsoft said:
"Wohoooo congratulations brother."
@Star_Knight12 said:
"You have a mac too, so it's better to purchase iPhone. Congrats Areous!"
@Princeflexzy0 said:
"Congrats chef. I never ever use iPhone in my entire life sha."
@Symply_me001 said:
"This iPhone16 is Soo fine but let me work harder."
@NnolimEmmanuel said:
"Congratulations no dey finish. Tapping from your grace hoping get mine too. Congratulations bruh."
@x33crypt said:
"Who said hard work doesn't pay off?"
Lady says she wants phone that costs N250k
In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she wanted to buy an iPhone worth N250k, but this did not go down well with her boyfriend.
Her man said she should look for a low-budget phone, but the lady insisted she wanted to purchase an iPhone.
Her boyfriend tabled the matter on social media, noting that the lady in question earns N25k as a monthly salary.
